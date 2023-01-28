Free shipping on orders $35+

Healthy Digestion
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Healthy Digestion

A Natural Approach to Relieving Indigestion, Gas, Heartburn, Constipation, Colitis, and More

by David Hoffmann

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook Digital original
ebook Digital original

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 1, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 1, 2017

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612128290

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Herbal Medications

Description

Learn to use herbs to treat a variety of digestive ailments and liver diseases. Noted herbal clinician David Hoffman explains the causes and symptoms of 14 common digestive concerns — including constipation, diarrhea, gas, heartburn, peptic ulcers, and gallstones — then offers simple herbal treatments and lifestyle changes. A comprehensive A-to-Z directory of the 37 herbs that most effective promote a healthy digestive system includes thorough preparation instructions and dosage information for gastrointestinal wellness.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less