Healthy Digestion
A Natural Approach to Relieving Indigestion, Gas, Heartburn, Constipation, Colitis, and More
Description
Learn to use herbs to treat a variety of digestive ailments and liver diseases. Noted herbal clinician David Hoffman explains the causes and symptoms of 14 common digestive concerns — including constipation, diarrhea, gas, heartburn, peptic ulcers, and gallstones — then offers simple herbal treatments and lifestyle changes. A comprehensive A-to-Z directory of the 37 herbs that most effective promote a healthy digestive system includes thorough preparation instructions and dosage information for gastrointestinal wellness.
