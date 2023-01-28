Easy Breathing

Taking deep, nourishing breaths of fresh air shouldn’t be a chore. This easy-to-use reference presents a holistic approach to treating chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies, as well as shorter-term ailments like bronchitis, hay fever, sinusitis, and the common cold. Noted herbal clinician David Hoffman presents an overview of common respiratory conditions, then details preventative strategies, lifestyle changes, and healing herbal formulas to address each. An A-to-Z directory of the most helpful herbs for the respiratory system includes preparation suggestions and dosage guidelines.