The Sapphire Altar

A usurped prince must master the magic of shadows in order to reclaim his kingdom, his people in the blockbuster second novel in USA Today Bestselling author David Dalglish's new epic fantasy trilogy.
Cyrus wants out. Trained to be an assassin in order to oust the invading Empire from his kingdom, Cyrus is now worried the price of his vengeance is too high. His old master has been keeping too many secrets to be trusted. And the mask he wears to hide his true identity and become the legendary "Vagrant" has started whispering to him in the dark. But the fight isn't over and the Empire has sent its full force to bear upon Cyrus's floundering revolution. He'll have to decide once and for all whether to become the thing he fears or lose the country he loves.
What's Inside
Praise
“Filled with intense action, and complex characters who are easy to fall into, The Bladed Faith is what might happen if Final Fantasy crossed with The Way of Shadows! I loved it!”—Rob J. Hayes, author of Never Die
“In The Bladed Faith, Dalglish paints with epic, colorful action and poignant aftermath to illustrate the violent path of grief and the healing force of family found along the way.”--Essa Hansen, author of Nophek Gloss—Essa Hansen, author of Nophek Gloss
"David Dalglish’s beautiful, grandiose and expansive The Bladed Faith begins at the roots of a rebellion ... this is a rebellion with soul, and one that promises to reach even greater heights as the series continues. Given Dalglish’s track record, don’t be surprised if he somehow manages to top the triumphant standard he sets with The Bladed Faith."—BookPage
"This dark adventure will hook genre fans with its detailed world building, strong characters, and gory, action-packed scenes. Readers who enjoy Mark Lawrence and Erika Johansen will appreciate Thanet’s masked, sword-carrying hero and rebel team of misfits, eagerly anticipating a continuation to Dalglish’s new series."—Booklist
"The Bladed Faith is an action-packed start to David Dalglish’s new Vagrant Gods series. Full of sorcery, bloodshed, and a surprisingly charming found family, the story’s twisty final chapters set up an ending that promises much more excitement to come."—Paste Magazine
"The Bladed Faith is gripping, violent and action-packed. It is also about colonialism, PTSD, fighting the good fight & what it truly means to put your life on the line for what’s right. This is David Dalglish at his finest and the Vagrant Gods trilogy promises to be his best story that he’s published so far."—Fantasy Book Critic
"Dalglish’s plotting and pacing are top-notch ... this book is Arkane Studio’s Dishonored meets D&D’s divine magic."—Grimdark Magazine on The Bladed Faith