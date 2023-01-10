Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Sapphire Altar
The Sapphire Altar

by David Dalglish

On Sale

Jan 10, 2023

Page Count

544 Pages

Publisher

Orbit

ISBN-13

9780759557116

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

A usurped prince must master the magic of shadows in order to reclaim his kingdom, his people in the blockbuster second novel in USA Today Bestselling author David Dalglish's new epic fantasy trilogy.

Cyrus wants out. Trained to be an assassin in order to oust the invading Empire from his kingdom, Cyrus is now worried the price of his vengeance is too high. His old master has been keeping too many secrets to be trusted. And the mask he wears to hide his true identity and become the legendary "Vagrant" has started whispering to him in the dark. But the fight isn't over and the Empire has sent its full force to bear upon Cyrus's floundering revolution. He'll have to decide once and for all whether to become the thing he fears or lose the country he loves.

Vagrant Gods