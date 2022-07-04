Melanin Base Camp
Melanin Base Camp

Real-Life Adventurers Building a More Inclusive Outdoors

by Danielle Williams

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762479337

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: March 21st 2023

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Hiking

PAGE COUNT: 240

ebook

Beautiful, empowering, and exhilarating, Melanin Base Camp is a celebration of under-represented BIPOC adventurers that will challenge readers to rethink their perceptions of what an outdoorsy individual looks like while inspiring them to seek out their own adventures. 

When skydiver and disabled veteran Danielle Williams founded Melanin Base Camp and the coalition of influencers known as #DiversityOutdoors, they had the mission to increase traditionally underrepresented identities in adventure sports. She soon found out many there are many BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled and other underrepresented (or diverse) adventurers who hike, surf, kayak, climb and/or skydive – they just aren’t represented in television ads or on influencer accounts.

In Melanin Base Camp's first book, Williams interviews 23 BIPOC adventurers including Senegalese surfers, Desi skydivers, queer Latinx climbers, and African American hikers, and more, exploring their love of the outdoors, their experiences in the community, and their passion for the conservation of indigenous lands. Also included is a three-part guide to allyship and tips on how to handle colorism in the outdoors. 

Beautifully designed with more than 150 stunning and inspiring photographs of adventurers enjoying nature's most breathtaking activities, Melanin Base Camp is the story of strong, empowered and resilient individuals that will inspire readers to take on any challenge that life throws at them. 

