Danielle Williams is Founder of DiversifyOutdoors.com and Senior Editor of MelaninBaseCamp.com. Her love of adventure sports began in 2006 when the U.S. Army threw her out of her first airplane. Since 2016, she’s worked to increase the visibility of outdoorsy individuals from BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and disabled communities. In 2018, she founded #DiversifyOutdoors, a coalition of digital influencers, affinity groups, and allies leveraging the power of social networks to build a more inclusive and equitable outdoors. Danielle has been featured in Vogue Business, Refinery29, NPR, New York Times, ABC News, Hulu, and more. On the weekends you can find her hiking, skydiving, or doing nothing at all because she deserves rest and so do you!