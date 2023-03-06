The Junior Birder's Handbook

Description

A beautifully illustrated kid's guide to birds and their habitats, perfect for budding birders whether you live in a city, suburb, or rural area.



In the woods, in cities, in your backyard—birds are everywhere. But do you know the difference between a robin and a wren? A raven and a crow? In this fully illustrated book, you will learn how to identify birds in an array of habitats and seasons (thanks to migration, there are always new birds to find). You'll also learn the different behaviors/habits of birds—from why blue jays divebomb other birds’ nests to what attracts hummingbirds to certain flowers. As the popularity of birding and birdwatching reach new heights, more and more children have the opportunity to connect with nature, whether indoors or outside and with no equipment other than one’s eyes (and this handbook, of course). What’s not to love?



Featuring Michelle Carlos's vibrant illustrations, this gorgeous (and gifty) book includes interactive elements like quizzes and crafts, as well as accessible charts/guides that will lead to endless fun!