Home Detox
Make Your Home a Healthier Place for Everyone Who Lives There
Description
A professional toxicologist and health writer offers an enlightening and accessible room-by-room guide to identifying and removing potentially toxic items, along with suggestions for safe, affordable alternatives.
From the bedroom mattress and pillows to daily cleaning products for the kitchen and bath, toothbrushes, and even furniture and clothing, toxins are embedded in many products and items used regularly in the home—and they are making us sick. Home Detox is a practical, accessible guide to understanding the problem and how we can address it in our own homes in a manageable and affordable way. Daniella Chace, a professional toxicologist and health writer, teaches readers how to identify potential toxins, with an easy-to-follow, room-by-room evaluation of the "Toxic Ten" in each space. She explains the connection between toxins in everyday objects and chronic health issues such as headaches, asthma, high cholesterol, skin problems, and sleep problems and offers strategies for eliminating toxins, along with easy recipes for effective homemade cleaning solutions using essential oils, baking soda, vinegar, and other ingredients that are natural, affordable, and effective.
