Daniella Chace, MSc, CN

Daniella Chace, MS, CN, is a clinical nutritionist and educator. She is the author of twenty books, including Smoothies for Life!, 365 Skinny Smoothies, The New Detox Diet, and many others, with 660,000 copies sold to date. She hosts the satellite NPR program Nutrition Matters. She is a frequent contributor to health and wellness magazines like InspireHealth, Amazing Wellness, Better Nutrition, Cancer Today, and Heath magazine. She lives in Port Townsend, Washington.