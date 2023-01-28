The No-Till Organic Vegetable Farm

“An exceptional book.” — Eliot Coleman, farmer and author of The New Organic Grower and Four Season Harvest



“A great treatise on the importance of a holistic approach to agriculture and a must-read for any serious market grower.” — Jean-Martin Fortier, farmer and author of The Market Gardener



“Daniel Mays has hit the ball out of the park. Home gardeners and market gardeners alike will learn much about honoring soil life while growing the best vegetables possible.” — Michael Phillips, farmer and author of The Holistic Orchard



“If you want to farm for a living, I highly recommend reading this book. It is one of the best guides for serious growers that I know of.” — Ben Hartman, farmer and author of The Lean Farm and The Lean Farm Guide to Growing Vegetables



"Farmer Mays draws from nearly a decade’s worth of experience running his five-acre Frith Farm in Maine for this useful primer on 'intensive no-till vegetable production'... Straightforward and encouraging, Mays’s insightful and detailed account is a one-stop source for small farmers looking for both inspiration and practical advice."

— Publisher's Weekly