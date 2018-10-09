Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Washington Post Best Book of 2018
A San Francisco Chronicle Best Book of 2018
An NPR Great Read of 2018

National Bestseller

The Winter Soldier brims with improbable narrative pleasures…These pages crackle with excitement… A spectacular success.” –Anthony Marra, New York Times Book Review

“A dream of a novel… Part mystery, part war story, part romance.” –Anthony Doerr, author of All the Light We Cannot See

Vienna, 1914. Lucius is a twenty-two-year-old medical student when World War I explodes across Europe. Enraptured by romantic tales of battlefield surgery, he enlists, expecting a position at a well-organized field hospital. But when he arrives, at a commandeered church tucked away high in a remote valley of the Carpathian Mountains, he finds a freezing outpost ravaged by typhus. The other doctors have fled, and only a single, mysterious nurse named Sister Margarete remains.

But Lucius has never lifted a surgeon’s scalpel. And as the war rages across the winter landscape, he finds himself falling in love with the woman from whom he must learn a brutal, makeshift medicine. Then one day, an unconscious soldier is brought in from the snow, his uniform stuffed with strange drawings. He seems beyond rescue, until Lucius makes a fateful decision that will change the lives of doctor, patient, and nurse forever.

From the gilded ballrooms of Imperial Vienna to the frozen forests of the Eastern Front; from hardscrabble operating rooms to battlefields thundering with Cossack cavalry, The Winter Soldier is the story of war and medicine, of family, of finding love in the sweeping tides of history, and finally, of the mistakes we make, and the precious opportunities to atone.
Genre:

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9780316477598

Q&A with Daniel Mason

It has been over 11 years since your last novel, A Far Country, was published.  Can you describe how The Winter Soldier came about?
I think it is probably closer to 14 or 15 years— I began thinking of some of the characters back in 2003, during my last year of medical school.  But I put aside those early sketches to work more fully on A Far Country.  When I finally began working on The Winter Soldier full-time, it was a very different novel from the book I eventually would finish.  I had originally been drawn to World War One and the interwar period because of my interest in the early study of the art of asylum patients, and the first version of the book involved a triangle of a patient, her husband, and her doctor.  I struggled a lot with this version-- for almost six years and at least three drafts.  Meanwhile, over the course of this time, I kept returning to this historical moment when the Austro-Hungarian army, utterly unprepared for the war, enlisted medical students with virtually no clinical experience for posts of extraordinary responsibility.  As someone who had recently graduated from medical school, I was stunned to imagine these other students, across time and space, finding themselves suddenly in charge of entire field hospitals, facing horrific casualties, often terribly undersupplied.  Increasingly, the book became about that experience, of being thrust into this new world.  
 
Can you talk about some of the research you did for the novel?
I went to Vienna once, back in 2004, but for the most part, all of the research was through books.  I have never been to the Carpathians, though I very much would like to one day.  Instead, much of the natural world of The Winter Soldier is based on mountains and forests that I have grown up with, here in California, with transformations of flora and fauna from Polish botanical and zoological texts.  Writing about the medicine was much more of a challenge.  This was less because of the question of what wounds people had and how they were treated— there are medical manuals from the time that could help with this.  Much harder was trying to put myself in the mindset of a doctor who doesn’t know what we know now, for whom a 50% mortality rate for an abdominal wound is expected, who can only dream of treatments that we now take for granted.  In the book, Lucius fantasizes about a drug that can cure an infection as if it were a magical elixir; he has no idea that one day we will have the antibiotics that we do today.  When he sees soldiers with symptoms caused by psychological trauma, he can’t find any guidance on how to treat them, or even what to call their suffering.  Similarly, the nature of the “cure” he accidentally stumbles upon— using a barbiturate to treat what we would call today excited catatonia— is completely a mystery to him. 
 
Can you talk a little about your own practice of medicine and teaching?  
My clinical job title is inpatient attending psychiatrist— this a physician who works as part of a team of resident physicians, medical students, psychologists, nurses, occupational therapists, art therapists, social workers and others.  I work on a inpatient unit, meaning that we take care of people in acute psychiatric crises, until they feel well enough to continue treatment in an outpatient program.
As for teaching, I teach two undergraduate courses here at Stanford.  The first is called “Culture and Madness”, which I co-teach with the anthropologist Tanya Luhrmann, in which we look at diverse experiences of mental illness and how they are influenced by culture.  The second, “The Literature of Psychosis,” uses a variety of texts— clinical, autobiographical, and fictional— to try to approach a better understanding of the subjective experience of psychosis.
 
How do you feel this practice influences your writing?
There is a long tradition of physician-writers, each of whom seems to have cultivated their own particular relationship to both fields.  But I feel like in many ways, this is a question I am still trying to figure out.  While on some level, I think it is fair to say that medicine can can offer a window into the internal world of other people, it is also a very particular one, and is far from privileged. Indeed, over time I have found that even in the encounter between doctor and patient, the “secret garden of the self” (to quote William Carlos Williams), remains very much hidden, not only to a physician, but the patient too.  Indeed, the discovery of what lies in the “secret garden" can take a lifetime to learn...
At the same time, many aspects of my medical practice appear in the book in some way.  I think the awe and terror that one feels in the face of responsibility is something I could draw from my own experience.  Or the way one is taught by nurses and by patients.  Or the slow medical coming-of-age that comes when our own loved ones fall ill, or when we meet patients' families and appreciate the impact of illness on lives other than that of the patient.  In the novel, Lucius struggles with the distance a doctor can feel from a patient, when it is his nurse, Margarete, who is so intimately involved in the physical, practical aspects of care.  This also something I have drawn from my own experience.
Medicine also has taught me an approach in which details are extremely important in capturing the essence of a description.  One of my wonderful teachers from medical school, Dr. Lawrence Tierney, taught us to use Peterson’s Field Guide to Birds of North America as a model for succinct, clear description.  He wanted us to look for a single sentence that would allow him to locate the patient among all the others on the ward.  I find his words are still so true today, that I will understand my characters best if I can ground them in the physical world. 
Finally, I might add something that sounds extremely obvious, but nevertheless, played a role in The Winter Soldier:  being a doctor helped me write about illness.  So much of medicine takes place in a different language, that I think there is an added challenge of writing from outside (or even across specialities; I needed constant help from friends who are surgeons, internists, radiologists).  That said, I think some of the most insightful writing about medicine have come from writers who aren’t doctors— Woolf, Mann, Flaubert. This is true today. Pat Barker is not a psychiatrist, and yet Regeneration is a profound meditation on what it is like to be one.  Emma Donoghue, in The Wonder captures all the biological, psychological, and social aspects of mental suffering so painfully and vividly.
 
What about the other direction?  Do you feel writing has influenced your medical practice?
I feel this influence very clearly.  There was a time when I worried about whether writing and all the discursive reading that makes up a writer’s life would distract too much from medical practice.  At the same time, it is common in academic medicine for doctors to pursue research interests in non-clinical fields— I have friends whose primary interest are genetics or cell biology, both quite distant from clinical practice, and yet they would tell you that both inspire their clinical work in different ways.  The question for me was just whether writing could.  I did take a long hiatus from medicine, for 7 years between medical school and residency, and part of my decision to return came from the growing sense that time spent reading history and literature could help with me understand the experience of mental illness in particular and the experience of disease in general.  For example: that works like Mrs. Dalloway or the science fiction of Philip K. Dick could help understand patient’s experiences of psychosis.  Or that reading about the history of plant classification could clarify issues with current systems of psychiatric classification that I have always had a hard time wrapping my head around.  King Lear is very useful for a psychiatrist working on a geriatric unit, taking care of patients full of rage over true or imagined Gonerils and Regans. And I could go on...
I think that writing also expands the territory for what one can be curious about.  In writing about a wounded character, I would never want to just describe the wound; what is interesting for the novel are the ripples it creates.  How does it change the character’s understanding of himself, his relationships with other people, his understanding of pity and bravery and purpose…?  This is important for a doctor too. And the kind of quiet noticing that writing requires extends even into the mundane.  To give one example, while I love my work as a physician, at times I have to deal with a lot of bureaucracy— electronic record requirements, insurance company requests, legal issues, broken, underfunded social services.  I often dread it, but at a certain point, while writing about the bureaucracy of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, I began to find myself increasingly curious about the human interaction with these inhuman systems.  I figure that if writing can make dealing with medical insurance transcendent, it can transform anything. 
 
What are you working on now?
Over the past decade or so, I’ve been working on a series of short stories, a book of lives of sorts.  Some have been published— the story of a boxer, the biologist Alfred Russel Wallace, a station agent— but others remain in a rather pupal stage.  So, I’ve returned to those, trying to coax new stories out.

Praise

"The Winter Soldier brims with improbable narrative pleasures...These pages crackle with excitement--and charging cavalries, false identities, arranged marriages, scheming industrialists and missing persons...Within the meticulously researched and magnificently realized backdrop of European dissolution, Mason finds his few lost souls, and shepherds them toward an elusive peace. Lucius's 'dream of being able to see another person's thinking' is not only the controlling metaphor of The Winter Soldier, but the work of literature more broadly. Lucius may fail, but the novel he carries is a spectacular success."—Anthony Marra, New York Times
"The beauty of Mason's new novel persists even through scenes of unspeakable agony. That tension reflects the span of his talent...The story that unfolds in this forsaken place is so captivating that you may feel as unable to leave it as Lucius does."—Ron Charles, Washington Post
"I have been a Daniel Mason fan since The Piano Tuner. His abilities as a storyteller and a writer of the most gorgeous prose leave you wanting more. The Winter Soldier is a tour de force. I was immersed in the grandeur of Imperial Vienna and the frozen battlefields of the Eastern Front, and in this beautiful tale of love and war, and of our frailty and resilience in the face of both."—Abraham Verghese, bestselling author of Cutting for Stone
"Epic...Urgent, cinematically beautiful...Lucius is an irresistible protagonist...Not only does Mason make every crumb of pertinent history, culture, and geography so real throughout this saga that a reader feels instantly teleported into all of it, [but] The Winter Soldier delivers, in shocking detail, a relentless inventory of the era's medical knowledge and practices...Mason has created a magnificent world, urging us to savor every grain of it."—Joan Frank, San Francisco Chronicle
"As lyrical as a Viennese waltz and as delicate as crystal, Mason's riveting novel examines the human heart and the wounds of war with clear eyes and compassion."—People
"The Winter Soldier held me by the throat from the first lyrical page to the last. A story which manages to be as original as it is timeless, and above all, credible."—Emma Donoghue, bestselling author of Room

"Part mystery, part war story, part romance, The Winter Soldier is a dream of a novel--impeccably researched and totally immersive. The unsinkable Margarete is a mesmerizing character, and the book's investigation into the psychiatric toll of war on its combatants could not be more timely. This novel convinces you with every sentence."
Anthony Doerr, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of All the Light We Cannot See
"What I've found most remarkable about Mason's fiction is the quality of his revelations, his ability to unveil temperaments, habits, natures...Although The Winter Soldier contains some of the most brutal moments of suffering I've encountered in fiction, they're never there just to move the story along. They allow the reader to sit very close to someone in great pain and listen to him."—Wyatt Mason, New York Times Magazine
"So real, so rich and detailed, that the room in which I was reading vanished. I was transported to a lost world of the past. Suspenseful, thrilling, aching with emotion. Living with Lucius and Margarete, it was the First World War as I have never felt it."—Andrew Sean Greer, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Less
"In the tradition of Cold Mountain and Doctor Zhivago, Daniel Mason's new novel is a gloriously gripping story of love, war, and the marvel of human endurance. Sweeping yet intimate, brutal yet tender, it kept me up, it broke my heart, and it made me remember yet again just how a good book--a really good book--rekindles our love of life."—Julia Glass, National Book Award-winning author of Three Junes and A House Among the Trees
"In The Winter Soldier, Daniel Mason achieves a deeply affecting balancing act, drawing us into the crushing agony of war while simultaneously stirring our hearts with an inspired and touching love story."—Georgia Hunter, bestselling author of We Were the Lucky Ones
"With a physician's precision and an artist's eye, author Daniel Mason captures the emotional and physical upheaval wrought by war. Right from the start, the novel thrums with tension, whisking the reader into the fray...With striking prose and an unencumbered pace, The Winter Soldier makes for a uniquely compelling read."—
Melissa Brown, Bookpage
"The Winter Soldier brings to vivid life the World War I story of a medical student who is taught battlefield surgery by a young nun with a mysterious past. Enthralled by the setting, the characters, and the language, I was held captive by this remarkable historical novel."—Mark Sullivan, bestselling author of Beneath a Scarlet Sky
"Daniel Mason is a fine writer... In Mason's powerful tale of individuals caught up in world-changing events, Lucius's search for his lost love also becomes a journey towards some kind of redemption."—Sunday Times Critic's Pick for Historical Fiction
"Utterly convincing and written with a lyricism that belies the horrors it so unflinchingly describes, this is both a moving love story and a profound portrayal of war's physical and psychological effects on survivors."—Mail on Sunday
"A captivating story of a battle surgeon's baptism of fire in love and war. The Winter Soldier is beautifully, elegantly written, the prose pitched at a level where it feels rich and lustrous but at the same time transparent and devoid of pomposity. Constantly carrying the reader forward, it's a novel to get lost in."—The Herald (Glasgow)
"Moving...Mason's old-fashioned novel delivers a sweeping yet intimate account of WWI, and in Lucius, the author has created an outstanding protagonist."—Publishers Weekly
"Mason's lyrical and affecting novel about the costs of war and lost love will satisfy readers of quality fiction."—David Keymer, Library Journal
"A novel of love, war, and medicine set during the grim final two years of World War I...Mason's contribution to war literature involves almost no depiction of fighting but rather its aftermath, the tragically scarred soldiers, and the almost equally traumatized caregivers who sacrifice their health in providing medical help to the wounded."—Kirkus Reviews
"A gripping read that explodes off the page...Breathless, I finished The Winter Soldier in awe, impressed with Mason's storytelling and a surprise at the end I didn't see coming. This is an unforgettable novel from first page to last."—Chris Stuckenschneider, The Missourian
"A sweeping story of love found and lost, steeped in medical details that reveal the full horrors that ill-equipped doctors and nurses faced over years of vicious trench warfare, The Winter Soldier is a vivid account of one man caught up in the epic forces of war, who desperately fights against the tides of change in search of redemption."—Booklist
"The Winter Soldier is a breathtaking and evocative novel on multiple fronts...Few stories handle the human cost of war as delicately and perceptively as The Winter Soldier does. Read it. It's a bravura performance."—Poornima Apte, Bookbrowse
Read More Read Less