Jeeves and the Leap of Faith

Blimey! P.G. Wodehouse’s beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster are back in a new adventure by bestselling author Ben Schott — full of high jinks, japes, and jiggery-pokery.





The Drones club’s in peril. Gussie’s in love. Madeline’s on the war-path. Iona’s taking off. Oh, and His Majesty’s Government needs a favour . . .

I say! It’s a good thing Bertie Wooster’s back, what?





Ben Schott continues his critically-acclaimed homage to P.G. Wodehouse’s beloved characters in this new novel featuring the bumbling yet lovable upper-class twit Bertie Wooster and his invaluable manservant Reginald Jeeves.

Fully authorized by the Wodehouse Estate, JEEVES AND THE SENATE HOUSE LEAP is a delight for lifelong fans and a perfect introduction to two of fiction’s most beloved comic characters.