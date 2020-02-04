Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jeeves and the Leap of Faith

A Novel in Homage to P.G. Wodehouse

by

Blimey! P.G. Wodehouse’s beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster are back in a new adventure by bestselling author Ben Schott — full of high jinks, japes, and jiggery-pokery.

The Drones club’s in peril. Gussie’s in love. Madeline’s on the war-path. Iona’s taking off. Oh, and His Majesty’s Government needs a favour . . .
I say! It’s a good thing Bertie Wooster’s back, what?

Ben Schott continues his critically-acclaimed homage to P.G. Wodehouse’s beloved characters in this new novel featuring the bumbling yet lovable upper-class twit Bertie Wooster and his invaluable manservant Reginald Jeeves.

Fully authorized by the Wodehouse Estate, JEEVES AND THE SENATE HOUSE LEAP is a delight for lifelong fans and a perfect introduction to two of fiction’s most beloved comic characters.
Genre:

On Sale: October 13th 2020

Price: $25.98

ISBN-13: 9781549187506

Edition: Unabridged

