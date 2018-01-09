Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Daniel Mason
Daniel Mason is a physician and author of the novels The Piano Tuner and A Far Country. His work has been translated into twenty-eight languages and adapted for opera and theater. A recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment of the Arts, he is currently a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Stanford University, where he teaches courses in the humanities and medicine. He lives in the Bay Area with his family.Read More
By the Author
The Winter Soldier
A Washington Post Best Book of 2018A San Francisco Chronicle Best Book of 2018An NPR Great Read of 2018National Bestseller"The Winter Soldier brims with improbable…