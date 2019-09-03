Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Registry of My Passage upon the Earth
Stories
From the bestselling author of The Winter Soldier and The Piano Tuner, an immersive collection of connected stories charting men and women throughout history who go through crisis and epiphany as they seek deeper knowledge of the world around them.Read More
The stories in A Registry of My Passage upon the Earth explore the quests and crises, the triumphs and doubts, of men and women who spend their lives pursuing adventure, knowledge, art, and glory—or simply relief from worldly suffering.
A doctor writes desperately to his learned colleagues, seeking a cure for the seizures during which a second, perhaps better, version of himself inhabits his body. A bare-knuckle fighter reckons with his cruelest impulses as he prepares to face his most fearsome opponent yet. And the explorer Alfred Russell Wallace shares a groundbreaking discovery with the eminent Charles Darwin, and waits anxiously for a response.
With luminous prose that vividly transports us to distant places and eras, A Registry of My Passage upon the Earth is a rich, gorgeously immersive portrayal of the endless human capacity for exploration and wonder.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Epic...Urgent, cinematically beautiful...Lucius is an irresistible protagonist...Not only does Mason make every crumb of pertinent history, culture, and geography so real throughout this saga that a reader feels instantly teleported into all of it, [but] The Winter Soldier delivers, in shocking detail, a relentless inventory of the era's medical knowledge and practices...Mason has created a magnificent world, urging us to savor every grain of it."—Joan Frank, San Francisco Chronicle
"As lyrical as a Viennese waltz and as delicate as crystal, Mason's riveting novel examines the human heart and the wounds of war with clear eyes and compassion."—People