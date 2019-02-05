Mindfulness meets the modern world with this collection of tongue-in-cheek chants for those daily moments that drive us insane.



For all of us who’ve crammed yoga, meditation, and self-care into our lives, there’s just one thing missing on our daily slog toward serenity: a laugh. With rainbow-free visualizations ripped from real life, Very Modern Mantras will have you mastering the meditations that really matter, like Mantra for Starbucks; Mantra for the Airport Security Line; Mantra for Open-Plan Office, and Mantra for Public Transportation. Finally, a way to find inner peace without losing your sense of humor.