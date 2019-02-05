Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dan Zevin
Dan Zevin is a Thurber Prize-winning humorist whose books include Dan Gets a Minivan and The Day I Turned Uncool, which were both optioned by Adam Sandler. Dan has been an award-winning humor columnist for the New York Times, a comic commentator for NPR, and a contributor to print and digital editions of The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, Rolling Stone, Salon, Real Simple, and The Wall Street Journal.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Very Modern Mantras
Mindfulness meets the modern world with this collection of tongue-in-cheek chants for those daily moments that drive us insane. For all of us who've crammed…