Dan Zevin

Dan Zevin is a Thurber Prize-winning humorist whose books include Dan Gets a Minivan and The Day I Turned Uncool, which were both optioned by Adam Sandler. Dan has been an award-winning humor columnist for the New York Times, a comic commentator for NPR, and a contributor to print and digital editions of The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, Rolling Stone, Salon, Real Simple, and The Wall Street Journal.