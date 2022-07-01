Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Dare Ya!
The Laugh-Out-Loud, Just-Slightly-Embarrassing Book of Truth or Dare
Description
The perfect party game for kids in a book!
“TRUTH OR DARE?” Those three little words are guaranteed to spark instant fun, uncontrollable laughter, and even a little bit of blushing. And you’ll definitely surprise yourself and your friends along the way. Includes 200 truths and 200 dares, plus jokes and offbeat trivia.
Truth: What is the grossest thing you’ve ever eaten?
OR
Dare: Write a song about your crush—and sing it out loud!
Truth: Have you ever peed in someone’s pool?
OR
Dare: Pretend to transform into a werewolf.
