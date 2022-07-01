Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Dare Ya!
Dare Ya!

The Laugh-Out-Loud, Just-Slightly-Embarrassing Book of Truth or Dare

by Courtney Carbone

On Sale

Aug 6, 2019

Page Count

408 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523504763

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Questions & Answers

Description

The perfect party game for kids in a book!
 
“TRUTH OR DARE?” Those three little words are guaranteed to spark instant fun, uncontrollable laughter, and even a little bit of blushing. And you’ll definitely surprise yourself and your friends along the way. Includes 200 truths and 200 dares, plus jokes and offbeat trivia.
 
Truth: What is the grossest thing you’ve ever eaten?
OR
Dare: Write a song about your crush—and sing it out loud!
 
Truth: Have you ever peed in someone’s pool?
OR
Dare: Pretend to transform into a werewolf.

 
 

