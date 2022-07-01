This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 6, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The perfect party game for kids in a book!



“TRUTH OR DARE?” Those three little words are guaranteed to spark instant fun, uncontrollable laughter, and even a little bit of blushing. And you’ll definitely surprise yourself and your friends along the way. Includes 200 truths and 200 dares, plus jokes and offbeat trivia.



Truth: What is the grossest thing you’ve ever eaten?

OR

Dare: Write a song about your crush—and sing it out loud!



Truth: Have you ever peed in someone’s pool?

OR

Dare: Pretend to transform into a werewolf.





