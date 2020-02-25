Aliens in Disguise

When David’s grandma wins a hotelier award and goes to accept it on another planet, security officer Tate assumes full control of the Intergalactic Bed & Breakfast. His decision to put the alien tourists on total lockdown doesn’t go over well, however, and most of the guests vacate. Tate decides to retrieve Grandma, leaving David and his friend Amy home alone. Running the B&B when there are only a few guests should be a breeze, especially for two kids who saved the universe just a few weeks ago. But David and Amy (and alien pooch, Snarffle) have a big problem on their hands: A pair of UFO-watchers disguised as aliens is desperate to get inside the inn and broadcast their findings to their friends. Will David and Amy be able to keep the imposters at bay when there are no adults around to help them? This eBook now includes a preview for Clete Barrett Smith’s new book, Magic Delivery!