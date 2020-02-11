Clete Barrett Smith (www.cletebarrettsmith.com) was a teacher for over ten years in Bellingham, WA and has won several screenwriting awards. It took him about two years to get from idea to book deal, sneaking in an hour or two in the afternoons and dedicating his Sundays to writing, all while working toward his master’s degree at Vermont College. He credits support from his wife, Myra, and two young daughters for getting him through the rigorous process. He used his experiences in the small towns and forested mountains of the Pacific Northwest when writing Aliens on Vacation and this book. He is currently working on a third adventure set in the Intergalactic Bed & Breakfast.