Clete Barrett Smith
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Magic Delivery
Nick is a natural born businessman. Everyone at school thinks he???s a heartless hustler, but secretly he???s just trying earn money to help his mother,…
Aliens in Disguise
When David's grandma wins a hotelier award and goes to accept it on another planet, security officer Tate assumes full control of the Intergalactic Bed…
Alien on a Rampage
David is looking forward to spending another adventure-filled summer at his grandmother's Intergalactic Bed & Breakfast-a vacation hotspot for aliens. But as soon as he…
Aliens on Vacation
Scrub isn't happy about having to spend the summer with his hippie grandmother in "Middle of Nowhere," Washington. When he arrives at her Intergalactic Bed…