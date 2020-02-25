Magic Delivery

Nick is a natural born businessman. Everyone at school thinks he???s a heartless hustler, but secretly he???s just trying earn money to help his mother, who works two jobs. Eager to be part of the popular circle, Nick wheedles an invitation to Hayley???s upcoming costume party by agreeing to get her the answers to her upcoming science lab. His goofy friend Burger wants to be part of the deal too, and nearly blows it for Nick, but desperate Hayley finally caves. They are riding home high on their success???even on their old, beat-up bikes???when they see a delivery van careen off the side of the road. The boys could have sworn the driver was a bear . . . but that couldn???t be right. Or could it? Turns out the van is carrying a load of costumes. With the driver nowhere in sight, Nick???s first thought is about how much money he could get by selling the costumes. Burger just wants to try them out, for fun. In the gorilla costume he chooses, Burger is very convincing. Is that just Burger fooling around, as usual, or is there something strange about these outfits? Once again Clete Barrett Smith makes a wild premise believable and funny in a story perfectly pitched to middle graders.