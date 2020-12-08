From to-do lists to dream projects, plan and keep track of every aspect of your space with I Love My Home.



Plan, create, and maintain the home you've always wanted with the help of this beautiful, practical guided journal! Introductory notes on home maintenance and projects — whether you're in a detached home, row house, or apartment — are paired with full-color illustrations, helpful check-lists, scheduling tips, and plenty of space to dream up your next great project.



Sections on care and upkeep allow you to log of your progress, plan for next steps, and stay on top of your weekly, seasonal, and yearly tasks with dedicated charts and handy organizational tools. Cheerful illustrations and free-form areas for writing, drawing, and dreaming give you the opportunity to take your space to the next level, as project ideas and home goals take shape before your eyes.



Perfect for veteran homeowners, first-time renters, and freshly-moved-in transplants alike, this beautiful journal, with a concealed spiral binding, is a fun and functional way to channel your design dreams.