A beautifully and mysterious guide to conducting seances and communing with the spirits in our conscious and unconscious lives.



Seekers have long sought wisdom and communion with those in the afterlife. In The Book of Seances, artist, author, and witch Claire Goodchild takes readers on a journey through the historical landscape of seances and guides them through safe practices for cultivating a connection with the other side.



Through her evocative writing and singular art, Claire provides a comprehensive history of the séance, alongside an immersive guide to accessing and communing with the spirit world. Whether conducting solitary or group séances, this book offers an immersive experience with the world of the spirit, even if that spirit is none other than our own.



The Book of Seances details the four types of spiritual encounters, teaches us how to protect oneself, and breaks down the different tools — from spirit boards to runes — that are essential for opening a bridge to the afterlife. The Book of Séances provides hauntingly lovely signposts into our own personal mythology as revealed through our conscious and unconscious lives.

