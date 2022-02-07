Claire Goodchild

Claire Goodchild is an award-winning artist, photographer, designer and writer from Toronto, Canada. She created the wildly popular tarot deck, The Antique Anatomy Tarot, published in 2019 by Quarto UK and Abrams Books, that features antique medical images, and she was the first person to create an Astrology themed tarot deck called the Arcana of Astrology which was published in 2020 by Abrams Books.

