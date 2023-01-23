Free shipping on orders $35+

The Book of Ancestors
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Book of Ancestors

A Guide to Magic, Rituals, and Your Family History

by Claire Goodchild

Regular Price $28

Regular Price $35 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $28

Regular Price $35 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

Voracious

ISBN-13

9780316353540

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Channeling & Mediumship

Description

A beautifully mysterious guide to communing with your ancestors for spiritual healing and every-day magic.

Picking up where The Book of Séances left off, in The Book of Ancestors, artist, author, and witch Claire Goodchild maps a clear path for seekers to developing a relationship with their ancestors, in a guide that is truly the first of its kind.
 
The Book of Ancestors explores the history of traditional genealogy topics, such as “how to research and build a family tree” and “the history of cemeteries.” Alongside this research, Claire provides rituals, spells, and crafts from her own personal practice, drawing on the British and Slavic traditions of her heritage, although the book is not limited to her perspective; interviews and tips for and by witches of color are interwoven throughout for a broader, more enriched lens.

As the text progresses, Claire guides her readers through the creation their own “Book of Ancestors,” a family grimoire of sorts, blending together their own ancestral legacies with witchcraft that can be passed down to future family. Visually, The Book of Ancestors pairs with The Book of Seances,  containing witchy, esoteric and funerary images in a Victorian style with lots of flowers and delicate colors.

Whether a seasoned witch, or a newcomer to the spirit world, readers will walk away from The Book of Ancestors feeling empowered with the skills to perform their own rituals and spells, research family history, and form a lasting relationship with those who came before.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less