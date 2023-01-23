Description

A beautifully mysterious guide to communing with your ancestors for spiritual healing and every-day magic.



Picking up where The Book of Séances left off, in The Book of Ancestors, artist, author, and witch Claire Goodchild maps a clear path for seekers to developing a relationship with their ancestors, in a guide that is truly the first of its kind.



The Book of Ancestors explores the history of traditional genealogy topics, such as “how to research and build a family tree” and “the history of cemeteries.” Alongside this research, Claire provides rituals, spells, and crafts from her own personal practice, drawing on the British and Slavic traditions of her heritage, although the book is not limited to her perspective; interviews and tips for and by witches of color are interwoven throughout for a broader, more enriched lens.



As the text progresses, Claire guides her readers through the creation their own “Book of Ancestors,” a family grimoire of sorts, blending together their own ancestral legacies with witchcraft that can be passed down to future family. Visually, The Book of Ancestors pairs with The Book of Seances, containing witchy, esoteric and funerary images in a Victorian style with lots of flowers and delicate colors.



Whether a seasoned witch, or a newcomer to the spirit world, readers will walk away from The Book of Ancestors feeling empowered with the skills to perform their own rituals and spells, research family history, and form a lasting relationship with those who came before.