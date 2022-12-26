Storm of Olympus

Description

In this heart-pounding conclusion to the Daughter of Sparta series, Daphne must face her past, her deepest fears, and an enemy who can defeat even the all-powerful gods of Olympus in this epic reimagining of classic Greek mythology, for fans of Circe.



After fighting in the Trojan War against her own people and finally facing the Goddess of Darkness, Nyx, Daphne finds herself stranded on the island of Aeaea, where Circe has spent her days. As Daphne struggles to regain her will to fight as well as rein in the new abilities that have been thrust upon her, she reels from the horrendous sacrifice she had to make and her own failure in the battle for Troy.



Memories plague her–of her family, of her shortcomings, of her lover, Apollo, and the secrets he and the gods keep–and as the days turn into months, she is unable to escape the island and return to the fight against the Titans. The fight that she knows continues on without her, and is ripping the world apart because of her.



As Daphne begins to uncover who she is and what her dangerous and powerful lineage truly means, the hope of entire kingdoms rests on her shoulders. But it has been prophesized that she will bring about the ruin of Olympus and the downfall of Sparta, just as she was the destruction of Troy. Now, as she watches her terrible destiny coming true, she must become a hero to rival those of legends and save the gods, her people, and the world. Or she will watch it all burn around her.



Claire M. Andrews has crafted a jaw-dropping conclusion to an epic series that gives women a powerful place among Greek mythology, flipping the world of gods and goddesses on its head. This breakneck race to the finish line will have readers devouring its pages late into the night with one mind blowing twist after another, in a finale fit for a heroine who rivals any Ancient Greek hero.