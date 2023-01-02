Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Storm of Olympus
Description
In this heart-pounding conclusion to the Daughter of Sparta series, Daphne must face her past, her deepest fears, and an enemy who can defeat even the all-powerful gods of Olympus in this epic reimagining of classic Greek mythology, for fans of Circe.
After fighting in the Trojan War against her own people and finally facing the Goddess of Darkness, Nyx, Daphne finds herself stranded on the island of Aeaea, where Circe has spent her days. As Daphne struggles to regain her will to fight as well as rein in the new abilities that have been thrust upon her, she reels from the horrendous sacrifice she had to make and her own failure in the battle for Troy.
Memories plague her–of her family, of her shortcomings, of her lover, Apollo, and the secrets he and the gods keep–and as the days turn into months, she is unable to escape the island and return to the fight against the Titans. The fight that she knows continues on without her, and is ripping the world apart because of her.
As Daphne begins to uncover who she is and what her dangerous and powerful lineage truly means, the hope of entire kingdoms rests on her shoulders. But it has been prophesized that she will bring about the ruin of Olympus and the downfall of Sparta, just as she was the destruction of Troy. Now, as she watches her terrible destiny coming true, she must become a hero to rival those of legends and save the gods, her people, and the world. Or she will watch it all burn around her.
Claire M. Andrews has crafted a jaw-dropping conclusion to an epic series that gives women a powerful place among Greek mythology, flipping the world of gods and goddesses on its head. This breakneck race to the finish line will have readers devouring its pages late into the night with one mind blowing twist after another, in a finale fit for a heroine who rivals any Ancient Greek hero.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Blood of Troy:
* "Free of vanity, indifferent to the male gaze, and portrayed without objectification, Daphne’s the compelling hero of an epic closer in tone to its Homeric source than to many pop-culture iterations... A vivid, riveting sequel."—Kirkus, starred review
"Spectacular storytelling! Blood of Troy is an action-packed sequel that brings a new twist to a classic tale. Daphne, Helen, and Apollo provide surprises at every turn. Don't miss this series!"—Carly Heath, author of The Reckless Kind
"It is hard to imagine a more compulsively readable book than Daughter of Sparta... but Andrews has outdone herself with Blood of Troy. Daphne is a stubborn, ambitious gem in a myth-spun tale full of glittering royalty, shining gods, and secrets that threaten to topple them all. The burning question I am left with? How will I—I mean readers—manage to wait for the trilogy's final installment?"—Lillie Lainoff, author of One For All
"This one had me at the edge of my seat. Absolutely riveting. Andrews weaves mythology, political intrigue, and aching romance with a masterful hand. I need the third book. Right. Now."—Rebecca Rode, author of Tides of Mutiny
Praise for Daughter of Sparta:
"A fresh, original spin on classic Greek mythology. Andrews is a debut to watch; Daughter of Sparta is an action-packed adventure with phenomenal writing and empowering female characters that are sure to pack a punch. I was absolutely enamored by this book!"—Adalyn Grace, New York Times bestselling author of the All the Stars and Teeth series
"Daughter of Sparta deftly weaves classic Greek myth into a spellbinding adventure led by a fierce and complex heroine. An utterly transportive and breathtaking debut."—Katy Rose Pool, author of There Will Come a Darkness
"Claire Andrews' Daughter of Sparta is an epic story about female empowerment, packed with romance, adventure and mystery. This fast-paced and well-researched novel was truly difficult to put down!"—June Hur, author of The Forest of Stolen Girls
"Nonstop action, drama, and an unforgettable female warrior will keep readers turning pages.... Awe-inspiring."—SLJ
"A strong female-led adventure story with an underlying romance."—SLC
"This twist on the narrative is great for readers aging out of Rick Riordan’s books."—Booklist
"This book has all the right elements to sweep you off your feet.... A fresh and exciting reimagining of the classic Greek myth."—Nerd Daily
"Every reader who's groaned at the passivity of helpless girls ensnared by gods behaving badly will root for her [Daphne] to succeed.... Andrews brings Daphne's world convincingly to life, earning extra credit for breathless scenes of mortal combat."—Kirkus