Heir Chronicles: Books I-III

by

Three boys, three talismans, one destiny. In this page-turning collection featuring The Warrior Heir, The Wizard Heir, and The Dragon Heir, Cinda Williams Chima explores what it means to be different, what’s worth fighting for, and what’s worth dying for…. Every man is for himself in the thrilling Heir trilogy.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: October 14th 2014

Price: $29.97 / $37.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 1408

ISBN-13: 9781484727232

ebook
The Heir Chronicles