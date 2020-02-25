Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Heir Chronicles: Books I-III
Three boys, three talismans, one destiny. In this page-turning collection featuring The Warrior Heir, The Wizard Heir, and The Dragon Heir, Cinda Williams Chima explores what it means to be different, what’s worth fighting for, and what’s worth dying for…. Every man is for himself in the thrilling Heir trilogy.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use