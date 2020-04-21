Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Heir Chronicles: Books I-V

by

Read the complete Heir Chronicles in this omnibus edition!

Three boys, three talismans, one destiny. In this page-turning collection featuring The Warrior Heir, The Wizard Heir, The Dragon Heir, The Enchanter Heir, and The Sorcerer Heir, Cinda Williams Chima explores what it means to be different, what’s worth fighting for, and what’s worth dying for….

Dark forces are after a boy who is heir to a dangerous legacy. A girl grapples with evil within. A seventeen-year-old is a deadly assassin, and a wild child uncovers a mystery. The Wizards and Warriors, Seers, Enchanters, and Sorcerers must keep their fragile peace despite all that would break it. The answers they need lie buried in the tragedies of the past — the question is whether they can survive long enough to unearth them.
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: May 26th 2020

Price: $34.99 / $44.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 2448

ISBN-13: 9780316706391

ebook
Edition: Digital original

