Heir Chronicles: Books I-V

Read the complete Heir Chronicles in this omnibus edition!



Three boys, three talismans, one destiny. In this page-turning collection featuring The Warrior Heir, The Wizard Heir, The Dragon Heir, The Enchanter Heir, and The Sorcerer Heir, Cinda Williams Chima explores what it means to be different, what’s worth fighting for, and what’s worth dying for….



Dark forces are after a boy who is heir to a dangerous legacy. A girl grapples with evil within. A seventeen-year-old is a deadly assassin, and a wild child uncovers a mystery. The Wizards and Warriors, Seers, Enchanters, and Sorcerers must keep their fragile peace despite all that would break it. The answers they need lie buried in the tragedies of the past — the question is whether they can survive long enough to unearth them.