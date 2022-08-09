This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

It's time to twirl and slurp bowls of pasta, ramen, spaetzle, lo mein, and more with 125 recipes for noodles from around the world, from the James Beard Award-winning team at Milk Street



In Milk Street Noodles, the Milk Street team shines a spotlight on the world's most beloved noodle dishes, from spaghetti to pad see ew, from ramen to spaetzle. This collection of 125 weeknight-ready dishes offer up world of flavor in a bowl–with recipes perfectly adapted to American home kitchens.



Replete with perfected renditions of the dishes you know and love, and introductions to the dishes you are waiting to discover, Milk Street Noodles will break you out of your pasta routine and give you 125 new reasons to remember why carbs are life.