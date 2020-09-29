Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Tale of Witchcraft...
by Christopher Colfer

Sep 29, 2020

448 Pages

9780316523561

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic / Science Fiction, Fantasy, Magic

In the enchanting New York Times bestselling sequel to A Tale of Magic…, a mysterious new witch arrives at the academy and her intentions are anything but good. Filled with brand-new adventures and a cast of memorable characters, both familiar and new, Brystal’s journey is only just beginning…
 
Brystal and her friends have saved everyone from the evil Snow Queen and secured worldwide acceptance for the magical community.
 
However, when a mysterious new witch named Mistress Mara arrives at the academy, the celebrations are cut short. Mistress Mara begins recruiting fairies into her rival school of witchcraft and ominous plot against mankind.
 
Elsewhere, the fragile peace is on the brink of shattering. Outrage has spread throughout the kingdoms in opposition to the legalization of magic. And a dangerous and centuries-old clan known as the Righteous Brotherhood has resurfaced, with one goal in mind: to exterminate all magical life forever…
 

Read all the A Tale of Magic... Books!

Step into the magical world you know and love from the Land of Stories series and join Brystal Evergreen and her friends in Chris Colfer's series packed with adventure and imagination!

