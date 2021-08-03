Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Tale of Witchcraft...
by Christopher Colfer

On Sale

Aug 3, 2021

Page Count

464 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316523547

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic / Science Fiction, Fantasy, Magic

Description

In this enchanting story from the New York Times bestselling author of A Tale of Magic…, a group of friends grow suspicious of a potentially dangerous which—all while their once peaceful kingdom begins to crack.

Brystal Evergreen changed the world, but the journey is just beginning…

Brystal and her friends have saved the world from the evil Snow Queen and secured worldwide acceptance for the magical community.

However, when a mysterious new witch arrives at the academy, the celebrations are cut short. As the witch begins recruiting faeries into her rival school of witchcraft, it becomes clear she has dark intentions. And soon Brystal's friend Lucy becomes embroiled in an ominous plot against mankind.

Elsewhere, the fragile peace is on the brink of shattering. Outrage has spread throughout the kingdoms in opposition to the legalization of magic. And, a dangerous and centuries-old clan known as the Righteous Brotherhood has resurfaced, with one goal in mind: to exterminate all magical life forever…starting with Brystal….

