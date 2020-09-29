Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Tale of Witchcraft...
A Tale of Witchcraft...

by Christopher Colfer

On Sale

Sep 29, 2020

Page Count

464 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316523530

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic / Science Fiction, Fantasy, Magic

Description

In this enchanting story from the New York Times bestselling author of A Tale of Magic…, a group of friends grow suspicious of a potentially dangerous which—all while their once peaceful kingdom begins to crack.
 
When a mysterious new witch arrives at the academy, the celebrations are cut short. As the witch begins recruiting faeries into her rival school of witchcraft, it becomes clear she has dark intentions. And soon Brystal's friend Lucy becomes embroiled in an ominous plot against mankind.
 
Elsewhere, the fragile peace is on the brink of shattering. Outrage has spread throughout the kingdoms in opposition to the legalization of magic. And, a dangerous and centuries-old clan known as the Righteous Brotherhood has resurfaced, with one goal in mind: to exterminate all magical life forever . . . starting with Brystal.
 
The enchanting sequel to the New York Times bestselling A Tale of Magic… is filled with brand-new adventures and a cast of memorable characters, both familiar and new.

A Tale of Magic...