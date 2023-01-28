Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Grow Your Own Tea
The Complete Guide to Cultivating, Harvesting, and Preparing
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
"Plant a tea plant and watch it grow! Grow Your Own Tea is truly a masterpiece how-to guide to cultivating and enjoying the sacred leaf. It will delight even the armchair gardener and casual tea lover." —James Norwood Pratt, author of James Norwood Pratt’s Tea Dictionary
Tea lovers, make a fresh pot, sit down with this delightful guide, and discover the joys of growing and processing your own tea at home. Tea farmer Christine Parks and enthusiast Susan Walcott cover it all from growing tea plants and harvesting leaves, to the distinct processes that create each tea’s signature flavors.
In this comprehensive handbook, you’ll discover tea’s ancient origins, learn about the single plant that produces white, green, oolong, and black teas, and discover step-by-step instructions for plucking, withering, and rolling. Simple recipes that highlight the flavor of tea and creative uses for around the home round out this must-read for tea fans.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Plant a tea plant and watch it grow! Grow Your Own Tea is truly a masterpiece how-to guide to cultivating and enjoying the sacred leaf. Christine and Susan have planted a landmark in our horticultural history and a milestone on America's path to becoming a tea-consuming society. It will delight even the armchair gardener and casual tea lover." —James Norwood Pratt, author of James Norwood Pratt’s Tea Dictionary
“The guide of guides to the cultivation of tea.” —Booklist
“A comprehensive guide for anyone wanting to learn about growing and gardening with Camellia Sinensis.” —The US League of Tea Growers
“From seed to sip, this is a perfect book for tea lovers and gardeners.” —Triangle Gardener
“In this helpful new title, you can learn how to grow, cultivate and harvest white, green, oolong, and (the nation's favourite) black tea in your own garden." —Gardens Illustrated
“If you're thinking of growing tea at home, this guide is a great resource.” —Tea Happiness