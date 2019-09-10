Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Devouring Gray
After the death of her sister, seventeen-year-old Violet Saunders finds herself dragged to Four Paths, New York. Violet may be a newcomer, but she soon learns her mother isn’t: They belong to one of the revered founding families of the town, where stone bells hang above every doorway and danger lurks in the depths of the woods.
Justin Hawthorne’s bloodline has protected Four Paths for generations from the Gray — a lifeless dimension that imprisons a brutal monster. After Justin fails to inherit his family’s powers, his mother is determined to keep this humiliation a secret. But Justin can’t let go of the future he was promised and the town he swore to protect.
Ever since Harper Carlisle lost her hand to an accident that left her stranded in the Gray for days, she has vowed revenge on the person who abandoned her: Justin Hawthorne. There are ripples of dissent in Four Paths, and Harper seizes an opportunity to take down the Hawthornes and change her destiny — to what extent, even she doesn’t yet know.
The Gray is growing stronger every day, and its victims are piling up. When Violet accidentally unleashes the monster, all three must band together with the other Founders to unearth the dark truths behind their families’ abilities…before the Gray devours them all.
"The Devouring Gray is an irresistible blend of unforgettable characters and spine-tingling horror. Full of witchy atmosphere; lush, detailed writing; and a trope-breaking, endearing group cast, this book will ensnare you and leave you deliciously haunted. A stunning debut."—Amanda Foody, author of Ace of Shades and Daughter of the Burning City
"The Devouring Gray is part horror, part fantasy, and one great read. Filled with magic, deception, and family ties, this book is a must-read. Especially recommended for fans of Stranger Things."—Katherine Warde, Micawber?s Bookstore
"[A] riveting debut... Complex characters and creepy concepts will leave readers chomping for the next volume."—Kirkus Reviews
"A grimly exhilarating tale of monsters in the woods and monstrous family legacies-and teens brave enough to fight them both. This New England Gothic will devour you."—Rosamund Hodge, author of Cruel Beauty and Crimson Bound
"By the end of page one, I was hooked. By the end of chapter one, I was entranced. The pages of this book breathe and shiver and thrum, just like the trees of Herman's deliciously eerie woods. These characters are unforgettable; the imagery is sublime. Fans of The Raven Boys and Stranger Things rejoice: This is your new obsession."—Claire Legrand, New York Times best-selling author of Furyborn
"The only thing better than a chosen one is four chosen ones, and the only thing better than four chosen ones is four chosen ones who don't like each other very much. The Devouring Gray takes privilege and legacy by the throat and never lets go."—E. K. Johnston, #1 New York Times best-selling author of Star Wars: Ahsoka and A Thousand Nights
"This book will grab you by the shirt collar and won't let go till the very last page."—Nichole Cousins, White Birch Books
"Gripping and terrifying, The Devouring Gray will have you sleeping with one eye open, if at all."—Javier Ramirez, The Book Table