The NYT bestselling sequel to the mesmerizing, acclaimed book Daughter of Smoke & Bone by National Book Award-finalist Laini Taylor — now with a gorgeous new package!









This is not that world.





Art student and monster’s apprentice Karou finally has the answers she has always sought. She knows who she is — and what she is. But with this knowledge comes another truth she would give anything to undo: she loved the enemy and he betrayed her, and a world suffered for it.





In this stunning sequel to the highly acclaimed Daughter of Smoke & Bone, Karou must decide how far she’ll go to avenge her people. Filled with heartbreak and beauty, secrets and impossible choices, Days of Blood & Starlight finds Karou and Akiva on opposing sides as an age-old war stirs back to life.





While Karou and her allies build a monstrous army in a land of dust and starlight, Akiva wages a different sort of battle: a battle for redemption. For hope.





But can any hope be salvaged from the ashes of their broken dream?