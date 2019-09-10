C. L. Herman is the New York Times,USA Today,and indie bestselling author of atmospheric, magical novels, including the All of Us Villains duology, The Devouring Gray duology, and The Drowning Summer. Currently, she resides in Massachusetts with her partner and cat. To learn more, follow them on Instagram @cl_herman, sign up for their newsletter, or visit clherman.com.
The Devouring Gray
Description
"Fans of The Raven Boys and Stranger Things rejoice: This is your new obsession." —Claire Legrand, NYT bestselling author of Furyborn
After the death of her sister, seventeen-year-old Violet Saunders finds herself dragged to Four Paths, New York. Violet may be a newcomer, but she soon learns her mother isn't: They belong to one of the revered founding families of the town, where stone bells hang above every doorway and danger lurks in the depths of the woods.
Justin Hawthorne's bloodline has protected Four Paths for generations from the Gray—a lifeless dimension that imprisons a brutal monster. After Justin fails to inherit his family's powers, his mother is determined to keep this humiliation a secret. But Justin can't let go of the future he was promised and the town he swore to protect.
Ever since Harper Carlisle lost her hand to an accident that left her stranded in the Gray for days, she has vowed revenge on the person who abandoned her: Justin Hawthorne. There are ripples of dissent in Four Paths, and Harper seizes an opportunity to take down the Hawthornes and change her destiny—to what extent, even she doesn't yet know.
The Gray is growing stronger every day, and its victims are piling up. When Violet accidentally unleashes the monster, all three must band together with the other Founders to unearth the dark truths behind their families' abilities…before the Gray devours them all.
