C. L. Herman

C. L. Herman is the New York Times bestselling author of young adult novels about magic, monsters, and growing up, including The Drowning Summer, the Devouring Gray duology, and All of Us Villains. Writing updates (and cat pictures) can be found on Instagram @cl_herman or at clherman.com.
