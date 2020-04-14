Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Beautiful Creatures Complete Gift Set
Discover Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl’s epic bestselling Beautiful Creature series in this complete e-book collection that includes: Beautiful Creatures, Beautiful Darkness, Beautiful Chaos, Beautiful Redemption.Read More
There were no surprises in Gatlin County. At least, that’s what I thought. Turns out, I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Ethan Wate used to think of Gatlin, the small Southern town he had always called home, as a place where nothing ever changed. Then he met mysterious newcomer Lena Duchannes, who revealed a secret world where a curse has marked Lena’s family of powerful Supernaturals for generations.
Mysterious, suspenseful, and romantic, Beautiful Creatures, Beautiful Darkness, Beautiful Chaos, and Beautiful Redemption introduce a secret world hidden in plain sight. A world where impossible, magical, life-altering events happen. Sometimes life-ending.
