Beautiful Creatures Complete Gift Set

Discover Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl’s epic bestselling Beautiful Creature series in this complete e-book collection that includes: Beautiful Creatures, Beautiful Darkness, Beautiful Chaos, Beautiful Redemption.

There were no surprises in Gatlin County. At least, that’s what I thought. Turns out, I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Ethan Wate used to think of Gatlin, the small Southern town he had always called home, as a place where nothing ever changed. Then he met mysterious newcomer Lena Duchannes, who revealed a secret world where a curse has marked Lena’s family of powerful Supernaturals for generations.

Mysterious, suspenseful, and romantic, Beautiful Creatures, Beautiful Darkness, Beautiful Chaos, and Beautiful Redemption introduce a secret world hidden in plain sight. A world where impossible, magical, life-altering events happen. Sometimes life-ending.

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Contemporary

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $39.99 / $50.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 2096

ISBN-13: 9780316706407

ebook
