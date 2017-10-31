Addressing the struggles of young girls everywhere, this hilariously relatable comic guide to life provides real advice and encourages a new generation of teen girls to find confidence and embrace individuality.





With friends, love, social media, body image, and more–navigating young adulthood can seem impossible. The Ultimate Survival Guide to Being a Girl provides humorous and highly relatable guidelines for all of the struggles young girls face, presented in author Christina De Witte’s signature comic style and told from the point of view of her lovable Instagram and Internet character, Chrostin. A Hyperbole and a Half for the young adult audience, the book includes comics and hands-on advice about serious issues like mental health and self-care, and also deals with questions on every young girl’s mind, like “Can you survive on pizza alone?”



Quirky, hilarious, and sincere, The Ultimate Survival Guide to Being a Girl empowers young women to challenge society’s unrealistic standards of beauty and embrace their individuality. This is sure to be a favorite for teen girls. Table of Contents Chapter One: Mental Stuff Chapter Two: The Beauty of the Human Booty Chapter Three: On Food Comas and Food Babies Chapter Four: Fashion No-No or Fashion Guru? Chapter Five: Friends and Family Business Chapter Six: Love Is Beautiful/Sucks Chapter Seven: School and Work, Work, Work, Work, Work Chapter Eight: The Internet of Things Chapter Nine: Society vs. Me Chapter Ten: United in Diversity

