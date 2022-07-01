Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Girlhood: Teens around the World in Their Own Voices
Description
What does a teenage girl dream about in Nigeria or New York? How does she spend her days in Mongolia, the Midwest, and the Middle East?
All around the world, girls are going to school, working, dreaming up big futures—they are soccer players and surfers, ballerinas and chess champions. Yet we know so little about their daily lives. We often hear about challenges and catastrophes in the news, and about exceptional girls who make headlines. But even though the health, education, and success of girls so often determines the future of a community, we don’t know more about what life is like for the ordinary girls, the ones living outside the headlines.
From the Americas to Europe to Africa to Asia to the South Pacific, the thirty teens from twenty-seven countries in Girlhood share their own stories of growing up through diary entries and photographs, and the girls’ stories are put in context with reporting and research that helps us understand the circumstances and communities they live in. This full-color, exuberantly designed volume is a portrait of ordinary girlhood around the world, and of the world, as seen through girls’ eyes.
What's Inside
Praise
“Insightful and inclusive… These girls' heartfelt, hopeful, and inspiring narratives will resonate with teenage girls everywhere.”
– Booklist
“Full of pictures and the unique voices of teenage girls in a variety of situations and cultures, this book provides a snapshot of teens’ lives around the world.”
–SchoolLibrary Journal
“This book is beautiful and such a fabulous look at teens around the world. What makes it special is how much context is given to the girls’ lives, paired with the girls sharing their daily lives in their own words. It’ll be full color and the pictures and design of this are going to only make it more beautiful.”
– Kelly Jensen, Book Riot
“To see a day or two in the life of so many personalities in so many situations and settings is really a delight. It’s an incredible collaboration and is a great way to amplify the voices of young people and get those words out to other young people who can benefit from seeing pieces of themselves on the page. This is a book that will speak to many readers and could be both inspirational and comforting.”
– Rich in Color
“An inviting and appealing collection.”
– Kirkus Reviews
