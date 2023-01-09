Masuma Ahuja

Masuma Ahuja is a journalist who calls three countries home and reports on people, power, and politics around the world. Her work focuses primarily on women’s and girls’ lives. She was previously a producer at CNN and national digital editor at the Washington Post. She uses words, photos, and emerging media to report and tell stories. Her projects have ranged from long-form stories to sending disposable cameras to women in more than a dozen countries to document their days to crowdsourcing voice mails from Americans about the impact of the 2016 election on their lives. She was part of a team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2014.