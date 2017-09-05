Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Christina De Witte

Christina De Witte began creating comics in art school but was criticized for their “childish” nature. Despite the negative criticism, she continued to pursue her dream of creating webcomics and in time, Chrostin was born. Now 20 years old, Christina studies Communications and lives with her father, grandfather, brother, and cat in a small city in Belgium.
