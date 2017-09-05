Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christina De Witte
Christina De Witte began creating comics in art school but was criticized for their “childish” nature. Despite the negative criticism, she continued to pursue her dream of creating webcomics and in time, Chrostin was born. Now 20 years old, Christina studies Communications and lives with her father, grandfather, brother, and cat in a small city in Belgium.Read More
By the Author
The Ultimate Survival Guide to Being a Girl
Addressing the struggles of young girls everywhere, this hilariously relatable comic guide to life provides real advice and encourages a new generation of teen girls…