Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Littlest Train

The Littlest Train

by

Read by

In this endearing story of a tiny toy train, the creator of the hit series Dinotrux now breathes life into more than a half-dozen trains that climb, haul, chug, zip, and zoom.

In a small room, down a short flight of stairs, there lives a little toy train…about to have a BIG adventure! There’s an endless world to explore, and awe-inspiring new friends to meet. Mighty Max, Chloe Cogs, Sara Speedster, and Farley Freighter can reach all the best sights, lickety-split. But when the day is done and the sun goes down, will the littlest train find his way home? Calling all train lovers: All aboard!



Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation / Railroads & Trains

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $1.98 / $3.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549129995

Hachette Audio logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews