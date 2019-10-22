Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Meet the Dinotrux
In this beginning reader, Dozeratops wants to meet new Dinotrux. But they are on the other side of the river. Can the mighty monsters work together to build a bridge? Find out in this friendship adventure, where you will learn about ten of these part-dinosaur, part-truck beasts! (Passport to Reading Level 1)Read More
Edition: Unabridged
