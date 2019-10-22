Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet the Dinotrux

Meet the Dinotrux

by

Read by

In this beginning reader, Dozeratops wants to meet new Dinotrux. But they are on the other side of the river. Can the mighty monsters work together to build a bridge? Find out in this friendship adventure, where you will learn about ten of these part-dinosaur, part-truck beasts! (Passport to Reading Level 1)
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104053

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Passport to Reading Level 1