Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dinotrux Go to School

Dinotrux Go to School

by

Read by

In this beginning reader, today is the first day of school. The Dinotrux are nervous! What will they eat for lunch? Will their teacher be nice? But the Dinotrux don’t need to worry. They can help each other. And school isn’t scary. It’s fun, especially when you are part dinosaur and part truck! (Passport to Reading Level 1)
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

On Sale: January 7th 2020

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104039

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Passport to Reading Level 1