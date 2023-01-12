Thinner This Year

Now in paperback, the latest book in the New York Times bestselling, one-million-copy-plus Younger Next Year franchise. The book that tells every reader how to lose weight, discover new vitality, and get in the best shape of your life. The book with the no-nonsense, no-BS, no-shortcuts approach. The book that shows that there’s a revolution in aging going on. The book that is the how-to of that revolution.



Chris Crowley, the memorable patient and coauthor of Younger Next Year, partners with Jen Sacheck, a nutritionist and fitness expert from Tufts University, and in lively, alternating chapters they spell out a weight-loss plan that will have readers losing up to 25 pounds in the first six months—and, much more significantly, keeping it off next year, and the year after, and so on, for life. The message is straightforward and based on the most up-to-date nutritional science: resist the added-fat, added-sugar concoctions created by the food industry; skip the supplements; pile on fruits and vegetables to your heart’s content, but it’s OK to eat lean meats, too; and don’t drink your calories. And exercise! With its simple, fully illustrated program of 25 “sacred exercises,” here is everything the reader needs to build muscle, protect joints, add mobility, and put off 70% of the normal problems associated with aging and eliminate 50% of serious illness and injury.



“Clear, concise, well-balanced nutritious diet plan. Realistic exercise . . . [and] the combo of the authors—nutrition scientist and witty writer—makes this an easy-to-read volume with loads of timely, science-based information.”

—Madelyn Fernstrom, Diet and Nutrition Editor, TODAY and NBCNews.com



“Chock-full of easy recipes, meal plans, and exercise diagrams.”

—The Wall Street Journal