Up Your Score: ACT, 2018-2019 Edition
Up Your Score: ACT, 2018-2019 Edition

The Underground Guide to Outsmarting "The Test"

by Chris Arp

by Jon Fish

by Zack Swafford

by Ava Chen

Guest editor Devon Kerr

On Sale

Sep 26, 2017

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523500604

Genre

Nonfiction / Study Aids / Act

Description

Fully updated to reflect the most current version of the ACT, Up Your Score: ACT remains the test prep and survival guide that kids will actually want to use. Written by Chris Arp, a Princeton graduate and top ACT tutor—with the help of four students who aced the test (and went on to the colleges of their choice)—it’s a true insider’s guide, filled with effective strategies and tips, delivered with the attitude, smarts, and wit that make Up Your Score the bestselling alternative test-prep series in print.

▪ Crush the reading section by developing the Five Habits of Lean Forward Reading.
▪ Master the math section through techniques like “plugging in,” an amazing trick that simplifies all algebra word problems.
▪ Annihilate the English section by absorbing six key punctuation and nine essential grammar rules.
▪ Sail through the science section by understanding that it actually tests reasoning.
▪ Plus, the latest information on ACT scoring and the essay test, revised in 2015 to be more open-ended and analytical.

 

What's Inside

Up Your Score