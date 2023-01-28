Free shipping on orders $35+
Up Your Score: ACT, 2018-2019 Edition
The Underground Guide to Outsmarting "The Test"
Description
Fully updated to reflect the most current version of the ACT, Up Your Score: ACT remains the test prep and survival guide that kids will actually want to use. Written by Chris Arp, a Princeton graduate and top ACT tutor—with the help of four students who aced the test (and went on to the colleges of their choice)—it’s a true insider’s guide, filled with effective strategies and tips, delivered with the attitude, smarts, and wit that make Up Your Score the bestselling alternative test-prep series in print.
▪ Crush the reading section by developing the Five Habits of Lean Forward Reading.
▪ Master the math section through techniques like “plugging in,” an amazing trick that simplifies all algebra word problems.
▪ Annihilate the English section by absorbing six key punctuation and nine essential grammar rules.
▪ Sail through the science section by understanding that it actually tests reasoning.
▪ Plus, the latest information on ACT scoring and the essay test, revised in 2015 to be more open-ended and analytical.
