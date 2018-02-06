Unshakeable Trust

Order Your Copy Here

Find the Joy of Trusting God at All Times, in All Things

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781455560097

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: October 2nd 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Study Aids / Study Guides

PAGE COUNT: 240

In her new book, New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer explores a life lived in complete and total dependence on God. Drawing on her own experiences and inspiration from the Word of God, Joyce makes the case that in every area of your life — spiritually, relationally, emotionally, financially — you can trust that God has your very best in store.

With each new chapter, Joyce unveils a sovereign and trustworthy God who longs to be in a relationship with his people, and inspires you to tear down the walls of self-reliance. This book will both equip and encourage, as you learn how to “trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”

Regardless of your past pain, your present circumstances, or your future uncertainty, when you learn to trust God each day, you’ll experience the joy-filled life Jesus came to give you. Others may have let you down . . . but God never will!