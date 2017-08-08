

In this companion study guide to UNSHAKEABLE TRUST, New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer explores a life lived in complete and total dependence on God. Drawing on her own experiences and inspiration from the Word of God, Joyce makes the case that in every area of your life–spiritually, relationally, emotionally, financially–you can trust that God cares for you deeply.



Through powerful Scripture, encouraging insights, and challenging activities, Joyce unveils a sovereign and trustworthy God who longs to be in a relationship with his people, and inspires you to tear down the walls of self-reliance. The UNSHAKEABLE TRUST STUDY GUIDE will both equip and encourage, as you learn how to “trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”



Regardless of your past pain, your present circumstances, or your future uncertainty, when you learn to trust God each day, you’ll experience the joy-filled life Jesus came to give you. Others may have let you down . . . but God never will!